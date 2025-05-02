Kawhi Leonard Had Powerful Message on Not Taking Playoff Moments for Granted
Kawhi Leonard isn't taking a single moment for granted this postseason.
Leonard, who has suffered injuries in each of his last three trips to the playoffs, spoke to reporters after the Los Angeles Clippers' series-extending, 111-105 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, sharing how appreciative he is of such moments.
"I’m enjoying every game," Leonard said. "Like I said before, I’ve been on the sidelines the last couple years in the playoffs. So I don’t take it for granted. I just try to cherish every moment and thank God that I’m able to play."
In 2020-21, a knee injury in the conference semifinals cut short Leonard's postseason. Leonard proceeded to sit out the entire year the following season, then returned in 2022-23 only to tear his meniscus in the first round of the postseason. This past year Leonard hurt his right knee and appeared in just two playoff games for Los Angeles.
Now, Leonard is healthy, and making a difference. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 39.4 percent from the three-point line in six games vs. the Nuggets. Along with 28 points from star guard James Harden, Leonard's 27 points in Game 6 helped keep the Clippers' season alive for a Game 7 against the Nuggets.
And a grateful Leonard will get at least one more postseason game to enjoy.
"That we've been here before," Leonard said when asked what he'll tell his teammates about Saturday's Game 7. "We've played there [Denver]. This is going to be our fourth time. So, just play like any other game. Just go out there and have fun but stay locked in with each other..."