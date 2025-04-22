James Harden Says Kawhi Leonard Isn't Appreciated Enough After Game 2 Dominance
Kawhi Leonard put a vintage performance together on Monday night as the Los Angeles Clippers evened up their series with the Denver Nuggets, scoring 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting and once again looking like one of the more ruthlessly efficient players to put on a uniform.
The two-time NBA champion is seeking a crown with a third different team and can still ratchet it up to 11 when needed—if healthy. And obviously, that health concern has been real for several years as campaign after campaign has fallen by the wayside as Leonard could only look on in street clothes. This year, though, could be different as the Clippers have stolen homecourt advantage from the Nuggets and look entirely capable of making a deep run with an active Leonard as a full-time participant.
After the win James Harden was asked if his teammate gets properly appreciated.
"Not even a little bit," Harden answered. "It's always negative. It's always what he's bene through and what he's not able to do. Just because of something he can't control."
That feels like a fair observation. Any time the Clippers were discussed on the national sports shows this season it was always under the caveat that we had to wait for the playoffs and the other foot to drop. Part of that was the pessimistic belief—though not entirely unfair—that Leonard would not be able to get out on the court. And to be fair, it's only been two games so that could change.