Former Nebraska Sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga Agrees to Free Agent Deal with Pacers
Former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga, one of the most efficient shooters in the Big Ten, will get an NBA opportunity after going undrafted last month.
Tominaga is set to sign an Exhibit 10 free agent deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Tominaga averaged 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 37.6% shooting from three last season for Nebraska. Tominaga's scoring numbers came in just 26.1 minutes per contest.
He will certainly need to improve defensively at the NBA level to stick, but his shooting prowess makes him an attractive roster candidate for Indiana this fall. At the very least, he will be a two-way contract candidate if he shows enough game in Summer League and training camp.
Tominaga's Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed deal at the league minimum. The contract doesn't count against Indiana's salary cap unless he makes the regular season roster. The contract can be converted to a two-way deal before the season, allowing Tominaga to play with both the Pacers and in the G League.
Tominaga is the second player to earn an Exhibit 10 contract in Indiana, joining Josiah-Jordan James, an undrafted rookie guard out of Tennessee.