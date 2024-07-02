Four-Time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker Announces Retirement From Basketball
Kemba Walker is retiring from basketball, the 34-year-old point guard announced on Tuesday.
Walker was last seen in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks for a brief stint during the 2022-23 season and spent all of last year overseas competing for AS Monaco. A four-time All-Star, Walker announced his retirement via social media in a statement titled "Thank you, basketball."
"I want to start by thanking God for everything he has given me," the statement read. "Basketball has done more for me than I could've ever imagined, and I am super thankful for the amazing journey I've had.
With that, I'm here to share that I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can't believe the things I achieved in my career.
I know I couldn't have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me. There are so many people to thank - my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.
Basketball will forever be a part of my life so this isn't goodbye. I'm excited for what's next."
The full statement is below.
For many years Walker was one of the most electric point guards in basketball. He starred at UConn from 2008-2011 and won the 2011 National Championship with a legendary run that included his signature play— a step-back, game-winning jump shot at Madison Square Garden against Pitt in the Big East tournament.
After his decorated college career, Walker was taken ninth in the 2011 NBA draft by the then-Charlotte Bobcats, who became the Hornets shortly thereafter. He spent eight seasons in Charlotte and made two All-Star teams. In 2019 he was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he continued his high-level scoring until he started dealing with recurring knee issues that led to his exodus from Boston in 2021.
Walker bounced around the NBA for a few years after that, spending time with his hometown New York Knicks and the Mavericks before he was released in January 2023. After failing to catch on with any teams in the ensuing offseason, Walker headed to AS Monaco, where he appeared in 26 games averaging 11 minutes per contest.
Walker finishes his career averaging 19.3 points per game in the NBA and was must-see television for several years in the mid-2010s. He may be stepping away from the game, but the legend of Cardiac Kemba will live on.