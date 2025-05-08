Kendrick Perkins Doesn't See 'That Dawg' in Jayson Tatum

"At some point, Jayson Tatum's gotta say, 'I'm the best player on the floor. I cannot be guarded.' ... He's one of the most elite scorers in the game today, and I just don't see that tenacity. I don't see that dog in him."



—@KendrickPerkins after the Celtics' Game 2 loss to the… pic.twitter.com/9cuPVNw3aV