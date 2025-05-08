Paul Pierce Promised to Walk 15 Miles to Work Barefoot in His Robe if the Celtics Lost Game 2
When the Boston Celtics allowed the New York Knicks to mount a furious rally and steal Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, there was a decent level of concern among the fanbase. But that was augmented by the knowledge that they could level things up in Game 2 and things were more than likely to work out for them as long as they didn't dig an even deeper hole. Paul Pierce, a former champion, became a public avatar for that confidence through his role on FS1's Speak where on Wednesday he uttered a bold proclamation.
"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I'm walking here tomorrow, 15 miles," Pierce said for some reason. "In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot ... put the house on this game."
The Celtics hours later would fumble away a 20-point lead and open the door to the Knicks stunning them once again at TD Garden.
So Pierce, if his words are to mean anything at all, needs to walk barefoot to the studio today without any footwear or excuses. Which should make for some great video.
Unless, of course, he doesn't do it. Which would be impossibly lame. If the people lose faith in Paul Pierce, what do they have left? These bets and wagers and promises are only interesting and meaningful if there are actual stakes. This guy said he would do something if the Celtics lost and he better do it. If for no other reason but to give a little joy back to those who took his advice and put their house on the Celtics moneyline.