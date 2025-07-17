Kendrick Perkins Has One-Word Answer for What Bradley Beal Means for the Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers brought in another accomplished veteran name to their roster on Wednesday with the addition of Bradley Beal, who was bought out by the Phoenix Suns. Beal will presumably join James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in the staring lineup as the franchise looks to finally get over the hump and advance deep into the Western Conference bracket.
Beal played 58 games for Phoenix last year, scoring 17.0 points per contest—a far cry from his career high of 31.3 posted in the 2020-2021 season. His stock is not once it once was but there's a belief that he can be a solid No. 3 option with an ability to score when it matters. Plus, a fresh chapter could do him some good.
The move was discussed on Thursday's Get Up, where NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was asked what the addition of Beal does for the Clippers.
His answer?
"Nothing," Perkins said.
"They're not doing nothing but getting older," he elaborated.
That's pretty dismissive. And perhaps appropriately so. On the bright side it adds to the bulletin board material available for Beal to draw inspiration from going forward.