Kenny Atkinson Reveals Cavs’ Next Step in Dealing With Donovan Mitchell Ankle Injury
Donovan Mitchell hurt his left ankle during the Cleveland Cavaliers blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Mitchell came out for warmups after halftime, but something wasn't right and he did not play in the second half. According to Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, Mitchell will receive an MRI on Monday morning.
Atkinson didn't have any other details. When asked about Mitchell's availability going forward he told the press, "No idea. Obviously he couldn't go in the second half. We'll see what the MRI says."
Here's video of Mitchell trying to warm up coming out of halftime.
While we wait to see what the MRI reveals, we'll also wait to see when Mitchell suffered the injury. He played 20 minutes in the first half, including the final 5:45 of the second quarter. He was just 1 for 4 in that final stretch and shot a three on the Cavaliers' next-to-last possession.
MItchell came into Game 4 averaging 41 points per game in the series. Game 5 is Tuesday night. Even with a healthy Mitchell, Cleveland will be in a very tough spot.