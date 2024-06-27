SI

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Chooses to Test Free Agency With 'Multiple Teams' Interested, per Report

The guard has been a member of two title-winning teams, and will enter the free agency market this summer after opting out of his contract.

Josh Wilson

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) reacts to a three point shot during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) reacts to a three point shot during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has been a meaningful member of two title-winning teams over the last five seasons, is heading toward free agency. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that he is declining his player option for the 2024-25 season.

The 11-year veteran won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 and then helped hoist another title in 2022-23 with the Denver Nuggets. He had a year left on his contract with the Nuggets, but declined an option clause which now will make him a free agent this offseason so he can negotiate a new NBA contract.

KCP was set to earn $15.4 million next year had he opted in.

While it's possible he could return to Denver, it sounds far from a sure thing. Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth—before the news of his opt-out—said that he felt the Nuggets would be, "O.K. if KCP doesn’t return."

"I think when you look at some of the teams that have been good in the past, they have to find a way to replace fourth, fifth starters, sixth men off the bench and still keep rolling," Booth said.

Charania reported that Caldwell-Pope is expected to garner interest from, "multiple teams," in free agency over the coming weeks. Teams can start negotiating with players on June 30th. Presumably, Caldwell-Pope may be able to find a contract with more years and similar earnings in the open market.

Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points in the Nuggets closeout game in 2023. In 2020, he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the Finals for the Lakers.

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the News Director of the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining the SI team in 2024, Josh worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Managing Editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a startup sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Josh has a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the State University of New York at Cortland and a Master’s degree in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. Josh loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. He lives in Chicago but was raised in Upstate NY. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NBA