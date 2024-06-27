Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Chooses to Test Free Agency With 'Multiple Teams' Interested, per Report
Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has been a meaningful member of two title-winning teams over the last five seasons, is heading toward free agency. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that he is declining his player option for the 2024-25 season.
The 11-year veteran won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 and then helped hoist another title in 2022-23 with the Denver Nuggets. He had a year left on his contract with the Nuggets, but declined an option clause which now will make him a free agent this offseason so he can negotiate a new NBA contract.
KCP was set to earn $15.4 million next year had he opted in.
While it's possible he could return to Denver, it sounds far from a sure thing. Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth—before the news of his opt-out—said that he felt the Nuggets would be, "O.K. if KCP doesn’t return."
"I think when you look at some of the teams that have been good in the past, they have to find a way to replace fourth, fifth starters, sixth men off the bench and still keep rolling," Booth said.
Charania reported that Caldwell-Pope is expected to garner interest from, "multiple teams," in free agency over the coming weeks. Teams can start negotiating with players on June 30th. Presumably, Caldwell-Pope may be able to find a contract with more years and similar earnings in the open market.
Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points in the Nuggets closeout game in 2023. In 2020, he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the Finals for the Lakers.