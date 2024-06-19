Kevin Durant Gave Thoughtful Quote on Caitlin Clark's Olympics Snub
Team USA's decision to leave Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark off of the women's basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics was one met with outrage from fans, and understanding from Clark herself.
Plenty of pundits and former players also commented on the decision and explained why it was made. But perhaps one of the best perspectives came from three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.
During an interview with the Wall Street Journal that was released on Tuesday, he was asked if he thought Clark should have been picked for the Olympics roster. Durant's answer can be heard at the 7:30 mark of the video below.
"I still think there's proper steps you have to take in our world to be considered an Olympian," Durant said. "I think she's definitely going to be on one of these teams going forward, but for right now there's better candidates out there I think. But Caitlin's just gotta continue to keep showing up every day."
Durant went on to comment on Clark's growth on the court, and how that will coincide with the WNBA's success. But it was the Suns star's answer about Clark's snub that stood out.
Durant respectfully said that he felt Team USA made the right decision, but also gave Clark props, and made it clear that he thinks she will be on plenty of Olympic rosters in the future.
Clark, 22, is reportedly one of the top alternates for the Team USA roster in the event of a player injury or withdrawal.