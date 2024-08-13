SI

Kevin Durant Continues Epic Summer on a Yacht’s Waterslide

Stephen Douglas

Kevin Durant celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Kevin Durant celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports


That in itself isn't newsworthy, but there's a picture of Kevin Durant going down a waterslide that is incredibly awesome and has the potential to be a meme for many years to come. This was around the same time that Durant completed a purchase of a minoirty stake in PSG.

Much like his jumper, the form here is impeccable and you know it ends with a splash. Click on this tweet to see the whole photo:

It's unclear if Booker also used the slide, but hopefully he took advantage. The important thing is that everyone relaxed after a hard-fought tournament. The duo has about six weeks until they report to training camp.

It should also be noted that it has been more than a decade since the last great athlete on a waterslide picture hit the Internet and now the image of an over-excited Tom Brady can also retire:

Enjoy those summer vibes. Fall is right around the corner.

