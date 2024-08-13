Kevin Durant Continues Epic Summer on a Yacht’s Waterslide
That in itself isn't newsworthy, but there's a picture of Kevin Durant going down a waterslide that is incredibly awesome and has the potential to be a meme for many years to come. This was around the same time that Durant completed a purchase of a minoirty stake in PSG.
Much like his jumper, the form here is impeccable and you know it ends with a splash. Click on this tweet to see the whole photo:
It's unclear if Booker also used the slide, but hopefully he took advantage. The important thing is that everyone relaxed after a hard-fought tournament. The duo has about six weeks until they report to training camp.
It should also be noted that it has been more than a decade since the last great athlete on a waterslide picture hit the Internet and now the image of an over-excited Tom Brady can also retire:
Enjoy those summer vibes. Fall is right around the corner.