Kevin Durant to Purchase Minority Stake in French Soccer Club PSG, per Report
Kevin Durant figures to leave the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as more than a men's basketball gold medal winner.
The Phoenix Suns and Team USA superstar is reportedly finalizing a deal to purchase a minority stake in Parisian soccer club Paris Saint Germain, according to multiple reports. An official announcement has yet to be made, but is anticipated in the coming days.
PSG is the largest soccer club in France's top flight. It has been crowned Ligue 1 champions 10 times since the 2012-13 campaign, including in each of the last three seasons, and are mainstays in the UEFA Champions League. PSG has been owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011 and was valued at around £4.5 billion ($5.7 billion) in 2023 when Arctos Partners bought a 12.5% stake in the club.
Durant is just the latest in a slew of American athletes that have purchased ownership stakes in European soccer clubs. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owns a minority stake of Liverpool F.C. and former NFL stars J.J. Watt and Tom Brady purchased minority stakes in Burnley F.C. and Birmingham City F.C., respectively.
It was certainly a trip to Paris that Durant won't be forgetting anytime soon. Not only did the 35-year-old help secure the United States's fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball, but he appears set to return stateside as a part owner of France's largest soccer club.