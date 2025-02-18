Kevin Durant Expresses Gratitude for Warm Welcome in Bay Area at All-Star Game
Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and won his two NBA titles with the team. Needless to say, he's a beloved player in the Bay Area, even though he hasn't played there since the 2018–19 season.
Durant returned to the Bay Area on Sunday night for the NBA All-Star Game, and he received a warm welcome from the Warriors fans in attendance at the Chase Center. He was grateful for the reception he got in San Francisco.
“I always feel the love from the fans in the Bay Area. Never thought for a second that I ain’t get no love out here," Durant said. "And I heard people saying that I might not feel that love and I might not know it was this much love, but everywhere I go all around the world, countries have Warriors fans. And they always showed me love. Of course I heard [the cheers]. Especially Oracle [Arena], that’s my home. We had a lot of great memories in the Bay Area so we have a tight relationship, the fans and myself.”
Durant is in his second full season with the Phoenix Suns this year. It's possible that he will be traded by the Suns this offseason. The Warriors just made a big move before the trade deadline, however, by trading for Jimmy Butler. Rumors about Durant reuniting with the Warriors have died down since the Butler deal, and Durant's reported disinterest in rejoining the franchise at the deadline.
Regardless, Warriors fans and Durant both still reminisce on the forward's time there fondly.