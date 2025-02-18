SI

Kevin Durant Expresses Gratitude for Warm Welcome in Bay Area at All-Star Game

Durant won two titles with the Warriors, and it's clear Golden State fans still appreciate him.

Madison Williams

Kevin Durant walks out during the All-Star Game introductions.
Kevin Durant walks out during the All-Star Game introductions. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and won his two NBA titles with the team. Needless to say, he's a beloved player in the Bay Area, even though he hasn't played there since the 2018–19 season.

Durant returned to the Bay Area on Sunday night for the NBA All-Star Game, and he received a warm welcome from the Warriors fans in attendance at the Chase Center. He was grateful for the reception he got in San Francisco.

“I always feel the love from the fans in the Bay Area. Never thought for a second that I ain’t get no love out here," Durant said. "And I heard people saying that I might not feel that love and I might not know it was this much love, but everywhere I go all around the world, countries have Warriors fans. And they always showed me love. Of course I heard [the cheers]. Especially Oracle [Arena], that’s my home. We had a lot of great memories in the Bay Area so we have a tight relationship, the fans and myself.”

Durant is in his second full season with the Phoenix Suns this year. It's possible that he will be traded by the Suns this offseason. The Warriors just made a big move before the trade deadline, however, by trading for Jimmy Butler. Rumors about Durant reuniting with the Warriors have died down since the Butler deal, and Durant's reported disinterest in rejoining the franchise at the deadline.

Regardless, Warriors fans and Durant both still reminisce on the forward's time there fondly.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA