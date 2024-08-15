Kevin Durant Set to Return to Home College Arena for Special NBA Game
Kevin Durant will make a special return to his alma mater of the University of Texas on Thursday, Feb. 20 when his Phoenix Suns face the San Antonio Spurs.
The matchup will be broadcast on TNT at 9:30 p.m.
The Suns and Spurs will face off at the Moody Center on Texas's campus. NBA teams rarely play games outside of their home arenas, let alone in a college arena. While the Moody Center will likely be filled with local Spurs fans, there will surely be lots of fans sporting Durant's jersey from his college days.
The forward played just one collegiate season of basketball at Texas during the 2006–07 campaign. Durant was named the unanimous national player of the year among many other national honors. He averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during his one season.
After his superstar season at Texas, Durant was drafted No. 2 overall in 2007 by the Seattle SuperSonics. He won Rookie of the Year that season.