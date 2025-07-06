Kevin Durant Has Heartfelt Message for Suns After Rockets Trade Becomes Official
On Sunday, reality set in for fans of the Phoenix Suns. Yet another surefire Hall of Famer has come and gone from the franchise's storied history without bringing a championship to the desert.
New Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant's tenure with the Suns began with promise, and contained a lot of scoring—his 26.8 points per game broke a franchise record that had stood for half a century. But not even Durant could overcome the construction of a top-heavy roster, and so Phoenix will begin again.
On Sunday, as his trade to the Rockets became official, Durant thanked the Suns for a memorable three years.
"My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. (Remember) it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players," Durant wrote on social media. "I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to (teammates') distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this (NBA) is a one big community."
From a historical perspective, Durant has been unusually well-traveled for a player of his caliber. He spent his rookie year with the Seattle SuperSonics, eight years with the Oklahoma City Thunder after their relocation, three with the Golden State Warriors, three with the Brooklyn Nets, and now three with the Suns.
Even if Phoenix wasn't able to break through with him on the roster, it seems Durant is able to take the long view after 17 seasons.