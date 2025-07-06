Kevin Durant Trade: All the Moves Made in NBA’s Historic Seven-Team Deal
In 2023, the Brooklyn Nets traded forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team trade—and the future Hall of Famer could be forgiven if he thought that was the largest transaction he'd ever be a part of.
On Sunday, that record was apparently broken. The Houston Rockets' deal to acquire Durant from the Suns—first reported on June 22—has been expanded into a seven-team transaction, according to a Sunday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
In total, 20 assets will change hands between the Atlanta Hawks, Nets, Golden State Warriors, Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Suns. They are as follows.
What Every Team in the Seven-Team Kevin Durant Trade Will Reportedly Receive
TEAM
ASSETS REPORTEDLY ADDING
Atlanta Hawks
F David Roddy, second-round pick swap
Brooklyn Nets
Two second-round picks
Golden State Warriors
G Jahmai Mashack, F Alex Toohey
Houston Rockets
C Clint Capela, F Kevin Durant
Los Angeles Lakers
F Adou Thiero
Minnesota Timberwolves
C Rocco Zikarsky
Phoenix Suns
G Koby Brea, F Dillon Brooks, F Rasheer Fleming, G Jalen Green, C Khaman Maluach, G Daeqwon Plowden, second-round pick
Got all that? If confirmed, the deal would be the largest in NBA history by number of teams.
Durant, 36, is a 15-time All-Star and a surefire future Hall of Famer—and now he has the opportunity to become a fascinating trivia answer for years to come.