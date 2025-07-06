SI

Kevin Durant Trade: All the Moves Made in NBA’s Historic Seven-Team Deal

Here's everything you need to know about the reported 20-asset swap.

Patrick Andres

Kevin Durant shoots against the Timberwolves.
Kevin Durant shoots against the Timberwolves. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2023, the Brooklyn Nets traded forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team trade—and the future Hall of Famer could be forgiven if he thought that was the largest transaction he'd ever be a part of.

On Sunday, that record was apparently broken. The Houston Rockets' deal to acquire Durant from the Suns—first reported on June 22—has been expanded into a seven-team transaction, according to a Sunday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

In total, 20 assets will change hands between the Atlanta Hawks, Nets, Golden State Warriors, Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Suns. They are as follows.

What Every Team in the Seven-Team Kevin Durant Trade Will Reportedly Receive

TEAM

ASSETS REPORTEDLY ADDING

Atlanta Hawks

F David Roddy, second-round pick swap

Brooklyn Nets

Two second-round picks

Golden State Warriors

G Jahmai Mashack, F Alex Toohey

Houston Rockets

C Clint Capela, F Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers

F Adou Thiero

Minnesota Timberwolves

C Rocco Zikarsky

Phoenix Suns

G Koby Brea, F Dillon Brooks, F Rasheer Fleming, G Jalen Green, C Khaman Maluach, G Daeqwon Plowden, second-round pick

Got all that? If confirmed, the deal would be the largest in NBA history by number of teams.

Durant, 36, is a 15-time All-Star and a surefire future Hall of Famer—and now he has the opportunity to become a fascinating trivia answer for years to come.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA