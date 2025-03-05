Kevin Durant, Mike Budenholzer Appear to Share Tense In-Game Moment vs. Clippers
When the Phoenix Suns hired coach Mike Budenholzer and traded for forward Kevin Durant, a 28-33 record in March presumably isn't what they had in mind.
Both men have won prolifically—Budenholzer the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Durant two championships with the Golden State Warriors. Their marriage in Phoenix has been a rocky one, however, and it appeared to have boiled over a bit Tuesday night.
During the Suns' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, TNT showed an exchange where Budenholzer grabbed Durant's arm after a miscommunication—only for a peeved-looking Durant to pull it away.
Durant then turned around and addressed Budenholzer directly; Phoenix eventually went down 65–49 at the intermission.
At press time, the Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks by 3.5 games for the Western Conference's final play-in slot. It is widely believe that Phoenix will attempt to move Durant this offseason, with one year and $55.7 million left on his contract.