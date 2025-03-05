SI

Kevin Durant, Mike Budenholzer Appear to Share Tense In-Game Moment vs. Clippers

The Suns are in rough shape as the season nears its home stretch.

Patrick Andres

Mike Budenholzer and Kevin Durant talk during the Suns' 120–111 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 19, 2024.
Mike Budenholzer and Kevin Durant talk during the Suns' 120–111 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 19, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When the Phoenix Suns hired coach Mike Budenholzer and traded for forward Kevin Durant, a 28-33 record in March presumably isn't what they had in mind.

Both men have won prolifically—Budenholzer the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Durant two championships with the Golden State Warriors. Their marriage in Phoenix has been a rocky one, however, and it appeared to have boiled over a bit Tuesday night.

During the Suns' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, TNT showed an exchange where Budenholzer grabbed Durant's arm after a miscommunication—only for a peeved-looking Durant to pull it away.

Durant then turned around and addressed Budenholzer directly; Phoenix eventually went down 65–49 at the intermission.

At press time, the Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks by 3.5 games for the Western Conference's final play-in slot. It is widely believe that Phoenix will attempt to move Durant this offseason, with one year and $55.7 million left on his contract.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

