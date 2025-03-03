NBA Insider Previews Potential Kevin Durant Trade Market This Offseason
The Phoenix Suns have been perfectly mediocre this season and seem on track to continue at that pace through the end of the season. The Suns were 28–32 entering Sunday, over three games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. It could lead to significant change this summer.
After the Suns unsuccessfully shopped superstar forward Kevin Durant at this year's trade deadline it seemed clear the partnership between the two sides was not long for this world. Since the deadline there've been multiple reports suggesting it's not only possible but likely the Suns will trade KD this offseason barring an unexpected surge on the court; doing so is the team's simplest path towards serious cap relief and a possible roster reconfiguration.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania touched further on the matter, reporting the Suns are indeed very likely to trade Durant unless they make an unexpected deep playoff run. Furthermore, the NBA insider said the team would work together with Durant to find a new home with a contender—and, should the future Hall of Famer hit the trade market, there would be up to a half-dozen teams interested in acquiring him.
It would be fascinating to see what teams pursue Durant should this future become reality. While no longer capable of being the best player on a championship contender KD is still averaging a cool 26.7 points per game on 53.1% shooting from the floor. He could easily tilt the balance of power in either conference if he ends up in the right spot.
The situation in Phoenix is setting up a very, very interesting summer in the NBA.