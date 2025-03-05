Kevin Durant Had Passionate Take on What Looked Like In-Game Spat With Suns’ Coach
The Phoenix Suns were able sneak past the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117, at home on Tuesday night. Kevin Durant led the way with 34 points (including 19 in a huge fourth quarter) but a tense moment he shared with head coach Mike Budenholzer seemed to overshadow the night as it looked like the two had a heated exchange during a timeout.
It happened as Durant walked to the bench in the first half. Budenholzer grabbed Durant's arm and the two continued to have words.
Here's how it looked on the TNT broadcast.
Durant addressed the situation after the game:
"That's what usually happens when you don't know dynamics of the relationship," Durant said. "You catch something on TV, you get a quote and now you pushing that narrative as if me and Bud don't do that s--- all the time. We [are] competitive as two individuals who want to see things done the right way, and sometimes my way ain't the way that Bud want to do it and vice versa.
"He allows me as a player on the team, a veteran on the team, to voice my opinion. If we both didn't care, we would never have stuff like that, you know what I'm saying? So I'm glad that the win is going to sweep all of that stupid stuff under the rug. Because people couldn't wait. Even some people in Phoenix, in here, couldn't wait to run with that and say, 'This is the reason why the team ain't playing well, because of that specific thing.' But come on man, that shows that me and Bud really care about trying to right this ship and trying to win basketball games."
Here's a full look at the exchange:
It's been a tough year for the Suns, who are now 29-33 and sit in the 11th spot in the Western Conference.
Maybe Tuesday's comeback victory can be a spark for Durant & Co.