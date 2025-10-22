Kevin Durant Responds to Boos From Thunder Fans During First Game With Rockets
Once upon a time, Thunder fans imagined that forward Kevin Durant would be in the building on the night they raised a championshp banner.
He was indeed—as a member of the other team. On the night Oklahoma City celebrated its 2025 NBA championship, Durant suited up for the Rockets, scored 23 points, and gamely took the same boos he's been subject to since his 2016 departure.
After the game, Durant assessed the meaning of the boos as he added a fourth non-Thunder team to his Basketball Reference page.
"Walking onto the court, at the hotel, walking around town, every time I come here, it's just so much love and respect," Durant said via Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle. "People always telling me they appreciate my time here... and I feel the same way."
Durant seems traditionally to save a little something extra for his old squad: his 30.7 point-per-game career average against Oklahoma CIty is higher than his average against any other opponent.
The love-hate relationship between Durant and Thunder fans seems to make it worth it.
“It's part of the brand of OKC to boo me when my name gets introduced, but I think it's all love after that," Durant said.