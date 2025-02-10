SI

Kevin Durant Slams ESPN Report of 'Toxic' Suns Locker Room

KD called Ramona Shelburne's report about the Suns' locker room "lazy and unfair."

Liam McKeone

Durant's name was brought up in trade rumors at the NBA deadline this year
The Phoenix Suns had a lot of buzz surrounding the NBA trade deadline, but ultimately didn't do much of note.

Despite being connected to Jimmy Butler in trade rumors for months and then reportedly poking around on a Kevin Durant trade, Phoenix only ended up trading away Jusuf Nurkic. Otherwise everybody named in trade rumors is still on the team, which can be a tricky situation to navigate in the NBA.

Last week ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the Suns were not handling it very well, saying the locker room was "toxic" while appearing on NBA Today. On Monday, Durant was asked about it, and the future Hall of Fame forward took issue with Shelburne's report, calling it "unfair and lazy."

"I heard Ramona Shelburne come out and say our locker room is toxic," Durant said via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "I try to tell people who aren't around this game too much, it's easy to say our locker room is not connected when you come in there 45 minutes before and guys are in their game mode and not talking to each other. Four or five guys might be in the training room, a few guys might be in the weight room. it's not a welcoming environment right before the game, you know what I'm saying? That's part of getting ready to play.

"I think it's unfair and lazy to categorize our team as toxic when you come in there for five minutes throughout four months. That's the only time you've been in our locker room and then you can make a narrative? I don't think that's fair to us, but like I said, that's a part of the game. Part of the business we signed up for."

A very strong response from Durant.

The Suns enter Monday's slate with a 26–26 record, and a lot of ground to make up in the Western Conference playoff picture.

