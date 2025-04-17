Kevin Durant, Rockets Could Have Mutual Interest This NBA Offseason
Despite being locked into the Western Conference playoffs' No. 2 seed and a first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets may already have their eyes on next season.
During a segment on ESPN's NBA Today on Wednesday afternoon, Shams Charania revealed that Houston and current Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant may have "a level of mutual interest" heading into 2025-26.
"This is a Houston team we need to keep an eye on in this playoff run," explained the NBA insider. "Because when you think about monitoring who does well early in the playoffs and who might struggle, and there is going to be a level of mutual interest—there has been already—with them and Kevin Durant with the Suns. Seeing how [the Rockets] do, listen if they win a couple rounds, they might be good where they're at. If you lose early, you don't win enough to where you want to, could you look at a guy like Kevin Durant once again this offseason?"
The Rockets are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2019-20 under second-year head coach Ime Udoka. They're coming off a 52-20 campaign led by young rising stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, along with a veteran leadership contingent of Fred Van Vleet and Dillon Brooks.
Durant, meanwhile, is headed into the final year of his contract in Phoenix and despite averaging 26+ points per game for an eighth consecutive season, will miss the playoffs (when healthy) for the first time since 2009.
For what it's worth, a Rockets-Durant pairing would bring about an intriuging reunion. The 36-year-old star and Udoka—who was an assistant coach at the time—spent time together with the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to '21.
Houston, of course, still has this season in front of them for now. The Rockets and Warriors will begin their first round matchup from the Toyota Center at 9:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.