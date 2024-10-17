Kevin Durant Had Simple Advice for Davante Adams About Playing in New York
New York received another superstar earlier this week when the Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets. As always, part of the discussion surrounding a new face entering the ecosystem in the tristate area is how well they'll deal with the notoriously tough New York media.
Kevin Durant did that for nearly three seasons while playing for the Brooklyn Nets and touched upon the topic while speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday's episode of Up & Adams. When asked how Adams should prepare to handle the NYC media, Durant had a very simple piece of advice for the star wideout: just win, and everyone will be happy.
"People who haven't played in New York talk about the New York market. Once you play in New York, it's not as scary as you think," Durant said. "Just like anywhere else you're going to get criticized if you don't play well. They going to love you when you win. So just, win. You know what I'm saying? It's that simple in New York. If you come to play, people appreciate the work you put in on the field."
Once upon a time the New York media was famed for its harsh treatment of athletes who fail to perform. Now that's sort of the status quo, as Durant points out. But there is still nothing quite like the Big Apple for high-profile athletes, as Adams will soon learn.
There's a lot of pressure on Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and their teammates to deliver Jets fans a season worth talking about. That campaign will begin on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.