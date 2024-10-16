Aaron Rodgers Giddy While Recounting How He Learned About Jets' Davante Adams Trade
Aaron Rodgers was driving home from the New York Jets' 23–20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football when he received a phone call from former teammate Davante Adams.
He didn't pick it up.
"I got a call around 12:15 a.m. from him but I didn't answer," Rodgers said Wednesday. "I wasn't in the mood."
The news Adams wanted to share was something that would've changed Rodgers's mood just a few hours after throwing a game-deciding interception in the closing minutes of another one-possession loss: Adams was heading to New York because the Jets had worked out a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I literally found out close to 1 o'clock in the morning when he said he was getting on a plane," Rodgers said. "My heart dropped, and I was like, 'To where?' He said, 'New York.' And I was like, 'Really?'"
Rodgers and Adams, teammates for eight seasons from 2014 to '21 on the Green Bay Packers, are reunited once again in New York. They actually will be roommates for the time being as Adams gets settled in his new home.
"He's staying with me for the short term," Rodgers said. " ... He looks like he's drank the elixir from the fountain of youth. ... It's been a strange 24 hours but really fun to see my friend."
Rodgers and Adams won't have to wait long to test out their quarterback-to-receiver connection once again, as the 31-year-old wideout plans to play in the Jets' prime-time matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
"It's great just being back, being able to be with my guy. First and foremost, being able to spend time with him every day again is something that I put a lot of value on," Adams said of Rodgers on Wednesday. "He's a part of why I am who I am."