Kevin Durant Strongly Denies DeMarcus Cousins’s Explosive Claim About This Year’s Suns
The Phoenix Suns won 36 games this season and missed the playoffs. While the team tries to find a place to trade Kevin Durant, people are discussing what went wrong during the KD era in Arizona. On Friday, DeMarcus Cousins added to this discourse during an appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back with Michele Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams, when he claimed that there had been multiple fist fights in the Suns' locker room this season.
Cousins prefaced this revelation by saying he didn't want to be the one to report it, but then immediately reported it.
"It was never meant for success," Cousins said of this year's Suns. "Even through all the chaos that happened in Phoenix and it was a lot of things that happened. It was a lot of things that haven't been reported. I don't wanna be the guy to report it but I defeinitely heard some of the negative things in the locker room, it was a couple of fist fights. It was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court. So for [Durant] to be the so-called blame of the negative seasons they've had, I think it's completely unfair."
Then asked by Beadle to clarify that there were fist fights in the Suns locker room, Cousins said, "Absolutely."
The quote was quickly picked up by NBA aggregator @NBACentral, which seems to be how Durant learned of it. Immediately, KD called B.S.
"I have to contest this 94 footer," Durant wrote in a social media post. "This some bullshit to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER go close to this. NEVER."
Durant and Cousins were teammates during the 2018-2019 season in Golden State, but that must seem like a lifetime ago for Cousins, who also said during Run It Back that, "In today's game, you have to be super friendly." Cousins last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season.