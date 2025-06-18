Kevin Durant Nixed Blockbuster Three-Team Trade That Would've Sent Him to Timberwolves

SI

A new report from NBA writer Matt Moore indicates that Durant nixed a trade that would have sent him to Minnesota.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reportedly nixed a trade that would have paired him with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.
Where will Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant play next season?

That remains as the biggest question with the NBA Finals winding down and the NBA draft just around the corner next week.

The Suns would love to trade Durant. Durant would like to play in either Houston, Miami or San Antonio.

The Minnesota Timberwolves would love to acquire Durant to pair with ascending star Anthony Edwards. But it doesn't appear Durant is interested in heading to Minneapolis, according to a new report from Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm.

"League sources have said the Nets were brought in as a potential third-team in a deal construct [between Phoenix and Minnesota]," Moore wrote. "Which would have helped move money and contracts to help both teams reshape their rosters. ...But then KD did what is in his right, and sent out word that he doesn't want to play there."

Things would have to change quickly for KD to end up in Minnesota. Don't count on it.

