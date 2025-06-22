SI

Kevin Durant Had Stunned Live Reaction to Hearing He Was Traded to the Rockets

Andy Nesbitt

Kevin Durant found out he was traded while being on stage at the Fanatics Fest in NYC.
Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal and the 36-year-old NBA star learned about the trade while sitting on stage at the Fanatics Fest in NYC on Sunday.

His reaction was priceless, as he was visibly stunned by the news.

"We're gonna see, man. We're gonna see," Durant said when asked about the trade.

This isn't usually how we see big-name players reacting to being traded and it's a wild piece of video:

Durant average averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season with the Suns.

