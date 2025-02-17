Kevin Durant Thinks Draymond Green Would Be Better Coach Than Media Member
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green claimed over the All-Star Weekend that the Warriors offered him a head coaching role for whenever he retires. This definitely shocked NBA fans.
However, Green's former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant actually really loved the idea. He thinks Green would thrive as a coach.
"I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach," Durant said to reporters. "I think he'd be a better head coach than he would be a TV analyst. He's pretty good at that. I just think he loves being on the floor, he loves teaching, he loves that competitive nature of competing on the court. I think if he would go into TV, he would just be clawing and itching to get back on the floor."
The Warriors haven't confirmed nor denied Green's statement.
Green is likely nearing the end of his NBA career at age 34 in his 13th season. He hasn't said when he plans to retire from the sport. Current Warriors coach Steve Kerr is under contract through the 2025–26 season, at which point it's not yet clear whether he'll return on a new deal or retire from coaching.
Green's been appearing on TNT since 2022 and he's expected to continue on the broadcasting path after his eventual retirement.