Kevin Durant to Boston? Nick Wright Hints That Celtics Could Target Star This Offseason
The Boston Celtics have two stars on their roster in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, are the defending NBA champions, and currently sit at 53-19—good for second in the Eastern Conference.
Clearly, everything is going well in the City of Champions right now. If they don't win a second title in a row, however, could they switch things up? Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright seems to think so.
"I'm not Brian Windhorst and I'm not putting my fingers up," said Wright on his First Things First show on Monday afternoon. "But I will say, two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don't know, have said to me, 'Watch out for Durant in Boston.'"
Durant has long been a potential target for the Celtics. Not only did Boston recruit him to join the team in 2016, before he signed with the Golden State Warriors, but the front office also reportedly called the Brooklyn Nets about a potential trade for the forward a few offseasons ago.
An already loaded Celtics roster—with new ownership—could either keep things status quo moving forward or could dramatically switch things up. Perhaps this is the summer that they finally land the 15-time All-Star that they've long coveted.