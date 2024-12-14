Kevin Durant Took Celebrating a ‘Dagger’ Three to a Whole New Level
The Phoenix Suns ended a three-game losing skid on Friday night with a 134-126 win over the Utah Jazz, and Kevin Durant was understandably hyped.
As the final seconds of the game ticked away, Suns forward Royce O’Neale pulled up for his fifth made three-pointer of the game, and buried it.
On the bench, Durant repeatedly mimed stabbing himself in the chest, indicating that O’Neale had just hit “the dagger.”
That’s a new one.
While some might argue that the dagger must have surely come before there were 20 seconds left to play and the Suns were expanding their lead to 11, the contest had been close through the final stretch, with the Jazz cutting the lead down to just five points with two minutes to play.
Fans got a kick out of Durant’s new celly.
After Stephen Curry took his “Night, Night” move from cheeky jab and into the basketball celebration pantheon over the summer in Paris, the sport has been waiting for a new innovator in the art of (metaphorically) dunking on the opposition.
Durant just may be that innovator.