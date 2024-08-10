Everyone Made the Same Joke About Stephen Curry's Olympic 'Night-Night' Celebration
United States star Steph Curry put on an absolute shooting clinic in Saturday's Olympic gold-medal game against France.
Curry, who finished with 24 points on eight made three-pointers, buried five of his eight made threes in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory for the United States, 98–87. In his first Olympics, Curry was the difference maker in several games throughout the tournament—none bigger than in the gold medal game against the French on Saturday.
His final three of the game, a dagger to clinch the win for the United States, led to him directing his iconic "night-night" celebration at the pro-France crowd in Paris.
As soon as he made the gesture, social media erupted, and fans around the world all made the same joke. Here are the best reactions to Curry's three-point flurry and subsequent celebration—all involving a certain French landmark known for its priceless works of art.