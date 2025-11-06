Kevin Durant Trolls Ja Morant’s Dad With Savage Line About His Son in Rockets-Grizzlies
It's no secret that Kevin Durant may be the NBA's biggest troll, both on socials and on the court.
During Wednesday night's game between the Rockets and Grizzlies, Durant didn't have the greatest shooting night with just 11 points in his team's 124–109 win. However, the NBA vet did put together another all-time trolling performance with some sassy remarks directed toward Ja Morant's dad, Tee, who was sitting courtside.
In a TikTok video shared by user @courtsidedunk, Durant could be seen walking toward Tee Morant during a break in action. Mics caught Durant telling Tee, "Your son don't wanna be here," eliciting lots of laughter from Morant and his friends.
Spurred on by their tickled reactions, Durant continued, appearing to tell Tee, "We know it's your last weekend. Enjoy your time."
Too good.
Durant's roasting words come on the heels of apparent tensions between star Ja Morant and the Grizzlies' organization in recent weeks. Morant's strained relationship with his coaches seemed to worsen Wednesday night, when the 26-year-old reportedly exhibited low energy and off-kilter body language during the Grizzlies' home matchup and barely spoke to or interacted with coach Tuomas Iisalo.
Morant finished with 17 points and committed six turnovers on the night as Memphis suffered its fourth straight loss this season.
Though the Grizzlies have given no indication that they plan on moving on from their young franchise guard, rumors continue to swirl around Morant's future in the NBA. And Durant, being Durant, just couldn't resist getting in a dig or two while chirping at Morant's family, making light of what could be a serious problem for the Grizzlies down the road.