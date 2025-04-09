Kevin Harlan Had an ‘Anchorman’ Moment During Ad Read on Celtics-Knicks Broadcast
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks played on Tuesday night and Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller were on the call for TNT. During the third quarter Harlan did an ad read for CarMax and things got a little weird.
Somewhere along the line of the script getting to Harlan, someone had combined two ads in the funniest way possible and the professional play-by-play man read it to the audience. He then reacted to what he said, calling his own blooper live on TNT. Miller and the audience loved it.
"The NBA on TNT is brought to you by the new crispy tenders at Carmax," Harlan read. "What? The way car-buying should be? Can that be? What is that? Wait a minute. Hold on. Hold on. Are they serving tenders with cars? Are there tenders in the car?"
While Miller laughed, Harlan continued.
"We just had the marriage of two different sponsors and it was ugly," he said. "Who wrote that? That just goes to show you I literally will read anything they put in front of me without even looking like… Holy cow. What does that say?”
It was Harlan's Anchorman moment and he owned it as only Kevin Harlan can.
Harlan then got back to the business of calling a very good game between two of the best teams in the NBA. Thankfully, when it came time to sign off, he was able to keep things classy.