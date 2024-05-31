Kevin Harlan Impressed Reggie Miller With Perfect Call of Chaotic Sequence in Game 5
Things got a bit sloppy during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, as both teams turned the ball over on consecutive possessions leading to an utterly chaotic scene.
Fortunately for those viewing back at home, TNT's Kevin Harlan didn't miss a beat with his call, providing outstanding commentary of the moment in order to help fans better keep track of who had the ball amid the flurry of possession exchanges.
Even Reggie Miller had to take a moment to express his appreciation for Harlan's masterful call.
"How did you get that all in there?" he asked while laughing.
A Kyle Anderson turnover led to a mad scramble for possession, with the ball being tipped up in the air and batted toward Josh Green, who then sent a high bounce pass over to Daniel Gafford, who was fouled on at attempt at a layup.
Harlan was locked in, and he didn't miss a beat as he navigated the hectic play with precision, showcasing why he's heralded as one of the best in the business.