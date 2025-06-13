Kevin Love Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cousin, Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson, the founding member of the iconic and timeless band The Beach Boys, sadly passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday. Wilson, one of the greatest songwriters of all time, was connected to more than just the music world, though. He was the cousin of fellow Beach Boys band member Mike Love, who is the uncle of five-time NBA All-Star and Miami Heat forward Kevin Love. And unsurprisingly, the NBA star was impacted by the music icon, who was his cousin.
Love took to his account on Instagram on Thursday and paid a heartfelt tribute to Wilson.
"The Love family is deeply saddened by the loss of Brian Wilson," Love wrote. "A musical and creative genius. He was revolutionary in his songwriting and arranging. Growing up around my uncle Mike and The Beach Boys I absorbed much of their influence within Rock & Roll."
Love's father, Stan, spent four seasons in the NBA and later served as Wilson's caretaker and bodyguard when the latter experienced mental health issues and substance abuse.
Love, who fondly referred to Wilson as his uncle, was inspired by the singer and songwriter.
"I personally admire Brian’s true creative resilience despite mental health challenges. Beauty amid turmoil. We can all stand to learn from that. His impact, not just in music, is felt across many generations and will be for generations to come."
Love, 36, is under contract for his 18th NBA season in 2025-26.