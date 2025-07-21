Kings Bring Former College Star Back for 12th NBA Season
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings' three-point shooting reportedly received a boost for 2026.
The Kings are signing forward Doug McDermott to a one-year contract worth $3.6 million, according to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
McDermott, 33, played 42 games for Sacramento in 2025. He averaged 3.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game.
Despite his pedestrian numbers, McDermott retains significant name recognition for two reasons. One is his status as one of the best college basketball players of the 2010s. From 2011 to '14, he made three All-America teams with Creighton; he ranks seventh on the all-time men's scoring list.
The second his his status as—on a percentage basis—one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the NBA. His .411 career clip ranks 21st in history, two spots ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson. Among active players, he ranks seventh in that category.
Sacramento is looking to shake off a 40–42 mark in 2025—its first losing season since 2022.