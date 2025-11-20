SI

Kings Star Domantas Sabonis Has Partial Tear of Left Meniscus

Sabonis will be re-evaluated in about a month.

Mike McDaniel

Kings star Domantas Sabonis has partially torn his left meniscus.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis has partially torn his left meniscus. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kings star Domantas Sabonis has partially torn his left meniscus, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sabonis will be re-evaluated in three-to-four weeks, but at the moment, will not require surgery to repair the injury.

Sabonis has played in 11 of Sacramento's 15 games this season, averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds on 51.0% shooting from the floor. He did not play in the team's loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night due to left knee soreness, but further testing revealed a tear to his meniscus.

Sabonis has already missed three other games this season due to a hamstring pull and a rib injury. The knee injury is the latest in a series of ailments for the 29-year-old.

The Kings are 3-12 on the season and have lost seven straight games by double-digits.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA