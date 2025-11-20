Kings Star Domantas Sabonis Has Partial Tear of Left Meniscus
Kings star Domantas Sabonis has partially torn his left meniscus, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Sabonis will be re-evaluated in three-to-four weeks, but at the moment, will not require surgery to repair the injury.
Sabonis has played in 11 of Sacramento's 15 games this season, averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds on 51.0% shooting from the floor. He did not play in the team's loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night due to left knee soreness, but further testing revealed a tear to his meniscus.
Sabonis has already missed three other games this season due to a hamstring pull and a rib injury. The knee injury is the latest in a series of ailments for the 29-year-old.
The Kings are 3-12 on the season and have lost seven straight games by double-digits.