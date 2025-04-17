Kings Fans Revolt as Rock Paper Scissors Nearly Decides Perfect Pump Competition
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday night. The fans in attendance were rooting for the home team, but they trailed by 23 at halftime so they looked elsewhere for joy.
That joy came in the form of one of the NBA's best in-game fan competitions, the Arco Perfect Pump.
If you're unfamiliar, the perfect pump contest features fans trying to pump exactly $25 worth of gas on a fake gas pump. During the play-in game, two of the contestants nailed their initial pumps and then both got $25.20 on their overtime pumps.
Honestly, they could have canceled the game and let those two fans pump-off for the next hour and most people would have left happy. Instead, they pushed the pump off the floor in an attempt to continue the basketball game and tried to decide a winner with a game of rock paper scissors.
The assembled crowd booed the decision and the in-arena host listened, waved off the rock paper scissors contest and named them both winners.
Streamers covering the game were delighted by the competition and had NSFW reactions to the pump action.
It's just a shame that those two fans weren't allowed to pump until there was a true winner and allow them to light the beam. Fortunately, there's always next season.