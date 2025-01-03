Kings Rookie Devin Carter to Make NBA Debut With His Father on the Opposite Bench
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings' first-round draft pick will finally make his NBA debut—and he'll do with a familiar face on the opposing sideline.
Kings guard Devin Carter will start his career Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a Friday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Carter, 22, underwent shoulder surgery in July.
Carter's father—Anthony Carter, a 13-year NBA guard for five different teams and the 1997 WAC Player of the Year at Hawaii—is in his second year as an assistant coach for the Grizzlies.
The younger Carter was drafted 13th by Sacramento in June after a year with South Carolina and two years with Providence. With the Friars, he averaged 19.7 points per game in 2024 and was named the Big East's Player of the Year.
On July 11, the Kings announced that Carter had undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Sacramento is currently 15-19, 12th in the Western Conference and 2.5 games behind the 10th-place Golden State Warriors in the race for the conference's last play-in spot.