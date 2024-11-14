Kings Unveil Terrifying Mascot 'Roy Al' Along With New City Edition Jerseys
Opponents roll into Golden 1 Center in Sacramento these days with the hope they don't exit with the franchise's purple victory beam lighting up the night sky.
And now, opposing teams also have to worry about being haunted by a frightening new mascot dubbed "Roy Al."
The Sacramento Kings unveiled their new blue-and-red City Edition jerseys on Thursday, a uniform set that pays tribute to the franchise's 15-year run as the Cincinnati Royals from 1957 to '72. The team was blue and red—even in the early years in Sacramento—before rebranding to the current purple color scheme in 1994.
Every night the Kings wear these City Connect uniforms, Roy Al will take over the mascot duties for Sacramento's primary mascot "Slamson the Lion." Roy Al's frightening face is inspired by the logo on the shorts of the City Edition jerseys, which is an updated design from the historic Cincinnati Royals emblem.
"This uniform is not just about honoring our past as one of the oldest teams in the NBA—it’s about embracing the journey that has brought us here and looking forward to an even brighter future," Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a statement. “Our fans are an integral part of this legacy, and we’re proud to celebrate this moment with them.”
Roy Al will make their NBA debut Saturday, as the Kings will don the new City Edition uniforms for their matchup against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center.
Beware, Jazz.