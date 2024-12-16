SI

Klay Thompson Had Awesome Message on Warriors Fans in Return to Golden State

Stephen Douglas

Klay Thompson returned to Golden State as a visiting player for the second time on Sunday.
Klay Thompson returned to Golden State as a visiting player for the second time on Sunday. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Wariors 143–133 on Sunday night in a game that featured a record number of made three-pointers. While Luka Doncic went off for 45, Klay Thompson also had a pretty nice night in his second return to the Bay Area as a visiting player.

While he didn't get a special tribute like the first time, he still felt the love from the fans throughout the game.

"It still warms my heart to see all the number 11 jerseys," said Thompson. "It still makes me incredibly grateful for the time I did have here. Legendary stuff. But now it's time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas. And I truly believe in this team. We have all the ingredients to be really special."

Thompson continued to talk about the experience during a postgame press conference saying it was much easier to play at Golden State this time, especially without all the captain's hats in the crowd, which were handed out to fans for his first return.

Thompson finished with 29 points and hit seven threes. He is now 1-1 in Golden State as a visitor. The Mavericks still have one game remaining at Golden State on February 23rd.

