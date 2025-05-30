Klay Thompson’s Beloved Bulldog, Rocco, Dies at 13
Klay Thompson's dog, Rocco, has died, Thompson's dad Mychal revealed in a recent radio show appearance. Rocco was put down last week. He was 13.
“We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life," Mychal said on an ESPN Los Angeles sports radio show on Wednesday. "So today’s game is dedicated to the memory of our service men and women, and to Rocco."
Rocco, a former member of the Golden State Warriors, endearingly captured the hearts of NBA fans across Thompson's special 11-year run with the Dubs. The English bulldog frequently joined Thompson on road trips, interviews and boat excursions, among other adventures in the Bay, while also serving as an emotional support pal during Thompson's injury-ravaged years in the league.
Thompson's last social media post featuring Rocco dates back to October 2021, when the then-Warriors star wrote, "Rocco dump , mans best friend no [cap]."
You can check out more of Rocco's sweet moments with Thompson on an Instagram account dedicated to the bulldog.
Though Thompson has since left Golden State for the Dallas Mavericks, Rocco will forever live on in Warriors fans' memories. R.I.P. to a good boy.