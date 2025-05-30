SI

Klay Thompson’s Beloved Bulldog, Rocco, Dies at 13

R.I.P. to the goodest boy.

Kristen Wong

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Klay Thompson's dog, Rocco, has died, Thompson's dad Mychal revealed in a recent radio show appearance. Rocco was put down last week. He was 13.

“We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life," Mychal said on an ESPN Los Angeles sports radio show on Wednesday. "So today’s game is dedicated to the memory of our service men and women, and to Rocco."

Rocco, a former member of the Golden State Warriors, endearingly captured the hearts of NBA fans across Thompson's special 11-year run with the Dubs. The English bulldog frequently joined Thompson on road trips, interviews and boat excursions, among other adventures in the Bay, while also serving as an emotional support pal during Thompson's injury-ravaged years in the league.

Thompson's last social media post featuring Rocco dates back to October 2021, when the then-Warriors star wrote, "Rocco dump , mans best friend no [cap]."

You can check out more of Rocco's sweet moments with Thompson on an Instagram account dedicated to the bulldog.

Though Thompson has since left Golden State for the Dallas Mavericks, Rocco will forever live on in Warriors fans' memories. R.I.P. to a good boy.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA