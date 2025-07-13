Klay Thompson Hard-Launched His Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram
There's a new power couple in the NBA.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has seemingly confirmed rumors that he is in a relationship with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion with an Instagram post over the weekend. In the post, Thompson shared a photo of the two of them while on vacation in the Bahamas this offseason; he also shared another photo of them holding hands.
While neither Thompson nor Meg have directly addressed the rumors, the Mavs star putting her on the grid and going public with their romance says quite a lot:
Thompson, 35, joined the Mavericks ahead of the 2024-25 campaign following a storied 11-year run with the Golden State Warriors.
Megan Thee Stallion is a native of San Antonio and could potentially cheer her beau on at Mavericks home games this upcoming season, with Dallas poised for an exciting season after drafting Duke product and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Flagg joins a talented lineup that includes Thompson, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, though Irving is still recovering from a torn left ACL he suffered in March.
Congrats to the happy couple!