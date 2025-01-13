Klay Thompson’s Biggest Takeaway From Latest Milestone is That LeBron is 'Ridiculous'
Klay Thompson scored 25 points and reached a milestone on Sunday, passing the 16,000 point mark during his NBA career. Thompson, drafted in 2011, is in his 12th season and became just the 131st player in NBA history to score 16,000 points.
It's a lot of points and there aren't many active players ahead of him on the all-time leading scorers list. Last night alone he passed he passed Amar'e Stoudemire, Rasheed Wallace and Derek Harper.
Despite his performance the Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets. After the game he was asked if the moment was bittersweet because of the loss, but Klay seemed okay. In fact, the thing that stuck out the most to him was what LeBron James has accomplished.
“It’s cool," said Thompson, "but it makes you realize how ridiculous it is that LeBron has 40,000. Ridiculous. That’s insane. But it's cool. I mean anytime you do something like that in the NBA it's a special moment."
Thompson has basically averaged 20 points a game for a dozen years. His former teammate Stephen Curry has averaged 25 for even longer. He just passed 24,000 points earlier this season. (Not to mention Russell Westbrook, who scored 21 for Denver last night, has over 25,000.)
What LeBron has done really is ridiculous.