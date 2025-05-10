Knicks-Celtics Ticket Prices at MSG Have Risen to Unbelievable Level
The New York Knicks arrive at Madison Square Garden on Saturday with a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series. It's a massive lead over the reigning NBA champions, especially since the Knicks beat the Celtics twice at home already and now have a home-court advantage for the next two games.
Knicks fans are excited to welcome their team to the Garden on Saturday afternoon, but those fans who want to attend the game in person and don't have tickets yet are going to pay some astronomical prices.
At one point, Vivid Seats was offering a ticket that cost $98,791, New York Times's Adam Zagoria reported. This is an unbelievable price for any sports event, but especially an NBA game. Prices don't typically reach this far.
It's currently the most expensive Knicks game in team history as the get-in price is about $704 with fees, TickPick reported. Hours before game time, it's nearly impossible to find a ticket for any cheaper than that.
Hopefully Games 4 and 5, if needed, will be a big more affordable.