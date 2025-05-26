NBA Fans Went Crazy for Knicks Comeback Road Win vs. Pacers in Game 3
The New York Knicks have done it again.
Despite being down 20 points in the second quarter, the Knicks rallied hard to come back and edge out the Indiana Pacers on the road, walking away with a 106–100 win and their first of the series. The late-game success was fueled in large part by big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 24 points overall, 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter.
As has been the case the entirety of this series, it was a thrilling finish, and one that had NBA fans on the edge of their seats. Of course, many of them then took to X (formerly Twitter) to either congratulate New York on a comeback well earned, or just marvel at the craziness of the Eastern Conference finals series in and of itself.
Take a look at some of that reaction below:
Game 4 tips off Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.