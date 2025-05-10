Knicks Crowd Had Sweet Gesture for Mitchell Robinson While He Was at Free-Throw Line
First there was "Hack-a-Shaq" and now there's "Hack-a-Mitch," the strategy to put an opposing, poor free-throw shooting center at the foul line to regain possession. The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of the strategy over the NBA playoffs, with the Detroit Pistons intentionally fouling Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the first round and the Boston Celtics doing the same in the second round.
The Celtics started fouling Robinson early in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden Saturday, but the Knicks' crowd did their part to support their guy. As he stepped to the line early in the second quarter, the MSG crowd got on their feet for a standing ovation before quieting down for the foul shots.
Fans bemoaned as Robinson missed the first free throw, but they absolutely erupted once he made the second—his first free-throw make of the day.
Robinson was 0-for-5 from the foul line Saturday afternoon before he split the pair. Through his seven-year career, he's a 52.2% free-throw shooter and has shot just 34.3% from the line in a playoff setting. He shot 10 foul shots in New York's Game 1 win over Boston, with just one attempt in Game 2.
The Celtics sent Robinson to the line early and often Saturday, as the big man had 12 free-throw attempts through three quarters in Game 3, making four of them. At MSG, though, the home crowd has his back.