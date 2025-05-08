Reggie Miller, Kevin Harlan Roasted Knicks Player for Embarrassing Free Throw Attempt
Everything is going pretty well for the New York Knicks right now as they lead the Boston Celtics 2-0 in their series after rallying back once again to win Game 2 on Wednesday night.
And while Knicks fans are rightfully fired up about their team, we need to take a look back at one ugly moment from their Game 2 victory. In case you missed it, Mitchell Robinson attempted one of the worst free throws we might ever see at the professional level and Kevin Harlan ("Holy smokes!") and Reggie Miller ("Oh no!") had the perfect reactions to it on the TNT broadcast.
The Celtics fouled Robinson a bunch because he's not a great free throw shooter. Need proof of that? Check out this really bad air ball he fired up during the fourth quarter:
That is the definition of ugly.
"Now you know why they wrap him up early," Miller said. "Whoa."
"As dazzling as that score was this is just the opposite," Harlan added.
The scoreboard in that video, however, tells an even worse story for the Celtics, who had a big lead with just over eight minutes left and couldn't hold on at home for the second game in a row. That's not good at all.
But yeah, that free throw. Yikes!