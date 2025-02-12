Knicks Fans Took Over a Pacers Home Game and Cameron Payne Loved It
New York Knicks fans travel well—so well that they had Cameron Payne dancing on Tuesday night.
Late during the Knicks' 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers, a group of the team's fans began a booming "Let's go Knicks!" chant that echoed around Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Payne, a backup guard, was loving it and started dancing on the bench.
The Knicks have legions of fans all over the country. They were up by 21 points with 1:34 left, and Pacers fans seemed to have largely cleared out, so of course the visiting supporters were going to have a big advantage from a noise standpoint.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks on Tuesday, pouring in 40 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out five assists and totaled three steals. Josh Hart added 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Payne had nine points and eight assists in 24 minutes. He earned that dance.