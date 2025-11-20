Knicks Get Major Jalen Brunson Update Ahead of Tip-Off vs. Mavericks
After missing the last two games, the Knicks will get Jalen Brunson back on the court on Wednesday night vs. the Mavericks, insider Chris Haynes reported before tip-off. Brunson’s missed the past week with a Grade 1 ankle sprain.
The Knicks–Mavericks matchup will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN on Wednesday night. Dallas is already pretty banged up, as Anthony Davis has been out with a calf injury and rookie Cooper Flagg is set to miss his first NBA game with an illness, so it’s good the Knicks got their star player back on the court.
Last Wednesday night, Brunson left the contest vs. the Magic early after he landed on the floor awkwardly following a layup attempt. He left Madison Square Garden on crutches and was later given his ankle sprain diagnosis. Brunson’s status has been up in the air daily since his injury.
Knicks fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Brunson is back on the court. He didn’t miss much time with his injury, even though there was an early fear that he could’ve missed more time than just a week.
Through 11 games so far this season, Brunson is averaging 28 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He leads the Knicks in average points and assists this season.